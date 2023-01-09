Bol (COVID-19 protocols), who is out for Monday's game against the Kings, has cleared the league's health and safety protocols and is expected to rejoin the Magic ahead of Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Bol will be forced to miss a fourth consecutive game Monday, but it appears likely that he'll be available for the second half of Orlando's back-to-back set. He's averaging 26.1 minutes per game this season, but it's not yet clear whether his playing time will be restricted if he's given the green light Monday.