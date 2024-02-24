Bol ended Friday's 114-110 loss to the Rockets with 25 points (11-17 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, one block and one steal across 27 minutes.

Bol recorded his first double-double of the season, but he did more than that, as he finished with season-high marks in minutes played, points and rebounds. Drew Eubanks got the start at center with Jusuf Nurkic (ankle) sidelined, but it wouldn't be shocking if Bol is handed a bigger role against the Lakers on Sunday based on how both players performed in this one. However, If Nurkic is able to return against Los Angeles, then Bol would have to remain as a bench alternative.