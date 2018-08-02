Magic's Evan Fournier: Back in action for exhibition

Fournier (knee) will suit up for Team World in its exhibition matchup Saturday in Pretoria, South Africa against Team Africa in the NBA Africa Game 2018, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The fact that Fournier is listed on the roster for the exhibition suggests that he has made a full recovery from the sprained MCL that cost him the final 17 games of the 2017-18 season. The injury didn't prevent the shooting guard from submitting a career-best campaign, with Fournier setting personal highs in points per game (17.8), rebounds per game (3.2), three-pointers per game (2.2) and free-throw percentage (86.7%). He's set to function as the Magic's go-to offensive option in the backcourt in 2018-19 on a squad that's still lacking in outside-shooting threats.