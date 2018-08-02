Magic's Evan Fournier: Back in action for exhibition
Fournier (knee) will suit up for Team World in its exhibition matchup Saturday in Pretoria, South Africa against Team Africa in the NBA Africa Game 2018, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The fact that Fournier is listed on the roster for the exhibition suggests that he has made a full recovery from the sprained MCL that cost him the final 17 games of the 2017-18 season. The injury didn't prevent the shooting guard from submitting a career-best campaign, with Fournier setting personal highs in points per game (17.8), rebounds per game (3.2), three-pointers per game (2.2) and free-throw percentage (86.7%). He's set to function as the Magic's go-to offensive option in the backcourt in 2018-19 on a squad that's still lacking in outside-shooting threats.
More News
-
Kawhi, DeRozan trade reaction
Chris Towers breaks down what the Kawhi Leonard trade means for Fantasy purposes.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...