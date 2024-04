Fournier won't play in Saturday's game in Brooklyn due to right knee soreness.

After logging double-digit minutes in 11 straight games, Fournier played just three minutes in Friday's 108-90 loss to the Grizzlies, so the knee injury could explain the light workload. With Fournier out for the second leg of the back-to-back set, Jared Rhoden will likely be included in the rotation as a backup forward behind Tosan Evbuomwan and Troy Brown.