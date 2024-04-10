Fournier finished with 21 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two blocks and one steal over 26 minutes during Tuesday's 120-102 loss to the 76ers.

Fournier returned from a one-game absence due to a right sore knee. He led the bench in scoring Tuesday, and he finished behind Jaden Ivey in that category. Fournier's 21 points marked a season high for the 12-year veteran, and his playing time has waxed and waned since joining the Pistons at the trade deadline. He could see more action for Thursday's game against the Bulls if Cade Cunningham (knee) continues to miss time.