Fournier accumulated five points (2-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds, one block and one steal over 29 minutes during Monday's 110-108 loss to the Grizzlies.

This season has been extremely forgettable for the 31-year-old, who appeared in only three contests for the Knicks before being traded to Detroit on Feb. 8. Since the trade, Fournier has averaged 7.1 points on 36.5 percent shooting in 18.7 minutes. Expect Fournier to receive less playing time moving forward as Marcus Sasser (illness) and Simone Fontecchio (toe) look to return.