Fournier had a team-high 18 points (6-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, one assist and three steals across 31 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 104-101 loss to Miami.

All five Detroit starters scored in double digits, but none topped Fournier's 18 points. It was the 31-year-old's best scoring performance since coming over from the Knicks, and the first time he played more than 30 minutes as Ausar Thompson (illness) missed his fourth straight game and Quentin Grimes (knee) missed his second straight. There's no real role for Fournier on a rebuilding Pistons roster when the younger wing options are healthy, but he might have some short-term DFS appeal.