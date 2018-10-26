Magic's Evan Fournier: Collects 17 points Thursday

Fournier registered 17 points (6-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists and three rebounds across 31 minutes in Thursday's 128-114 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Fournier struggled shooting behind the arc Thursday night, cashing in on just one of six attempts from three. Luckily, his shear volume is enough to keep him relevant on a bad day, as he has averaged over 16 attempts from the floor through the first five games.