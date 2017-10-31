Magic's Evan Fournier: Drops 20 points in win
Fournier accumulated 20 points (7-12 FG, 4-7 3PT), three rebounds and four assists in a 115-99 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday.
Fournier has now scored at least 20 points in six of his seven games this season, as he continues to put up shots at will. In fact, the 12 shots taken here were tied for his second-fewest of the season. The defense has been a nice surprise from Fournier as well, as he's recorded at least one steal in every game so far this season.
