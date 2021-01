Fournier (back) will remain out for Monday's game against Milwaukee, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports. Fournier is "unlikely" to play Wednesday in Boston, per coach Steve Clifford.

Fournier continues to be afflicted by back spasms, and Monday will mark his sixth consecutive absence. Clifford did not sound optimistic about Fournier's chances to play Wednesday, but he did note that he could return for Friday (at BOS), Saturday (at BKN) or Monday (at NYK).