Magic's Evan Fournier: Posts respectable stat line in win

Fournier totaled 16 points (7-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and a steal across 37 minutes in the Magic's win over the Raptors on Saturday.

Fournier produced a respectable stat line in Saturday's win. His numbers are similar to his regular season averages of 15.1 points, 3.6 assists and 3.2 rebounds.

