Magic's Evan Fournier: Posts respectable stat line in win
Fournier totaled 16 points (7-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and a steal across 37 minutes in the Magic's win over the Raptors on Saturday.
Fournier produced a respectable stat line in Saturday's win. His numbers are similar to his regular season averages of 15.1 points, 3.6 assists and 3.2 rebounds.
More News
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Struggles from downtown•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores 25 points efficiently•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores 19 in win•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores 21 points in Monday's loss•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Registers 24 points Monday•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Comes up big in OT win•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...