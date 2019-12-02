Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores season-high 32 points
Fournier finished with 32 points (13-21 FG, 6-10 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal in 35 minutes during Sunday's 100-96 victory over Golden State.
Fournier topped his season-high scoring performance from Wednesday, ending with 32 points including six triples. He is putting together his best fantasy season, currently coming in as the 51st-ranked overall player. The absence of Nikola Vucevic (ankle) is obviously allowing Fournier to feature more prominently on the offensive end; however, he has been putting up solid numbers all season long. The top 50 would seem unrealistic; however, the Magic certainly need his scoring on a nightly basis.
