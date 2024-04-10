Isaac (back/rest) isn't listed on Orlando's injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against the Bucks.

Surprisingly, Isaac is cleared to suit up for the second half of Orlando's back-to-back set after posting 10 points, eight rebounds, two steals and a block in 22 minutes during Tuesday's loss in Houston. The oft-injured forward's workload will likely be monitored, but if Franz Wagner (ankle) sits out again, Isaac should play a significant role versus Milwaukee.