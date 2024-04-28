Isaac finished with 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal over 20 minutes during Saturday's 112-89 victory over Cleveland in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Isaac delivered his best outing of the postseason, and Wendell Carter played well as a starter, so it's safe to assume both players will stick in their current roles after swapping places to start the postseason. Across four postseason games against Cleveland, Isaac has averaged 8.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.3 steals in 21.3 minutes.