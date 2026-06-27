Jonathan Isaac: Cut loose by Orlando

Isaac (knee) was waived by the Magic on Saturday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Isaac had been with the Magic since the organization selected him No. 6 overall in the 2017 NBA Draft, but he'll now depart after his effectiveness and role diminished in recent years. Across 52 regular-season appearances during the 2025-26 campaign, the 28-year-old averaged 2.6 points and 2.5 rebounds in 10.0 minutes per contest before a left knee sprain sidelined him from mid-March through Orlando's Eastern Conference first-round series loss. Isaac will now look for a fresh opportunity elsewhere, and while earning a consistent role may prove challenging, his length and defensive ability may make the forward an intriguing option for teams looking to bolster frontcourt depth.