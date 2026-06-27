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Jonathan Isaac: Cut loose by Orlando

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Isaac (knee) was waived by the Magic on Saturday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Isaac had been with the Magic since the organization selected him No. 6 overall in the 2017 NBA Draft, but he'll now depart after his effectiveness and role diminished in recent years. Across 52 regular-season appearances during the 2025-26 campaign, the 28-year-old averaged 2.6 points and 2.5 rebounds in 10.0 minutes per contest before a left knee sprain sidelined him from mid-March through Orlando's Eastern Conference first-round series loss. Isaac will now look for a fresh opportunity elsewhere, and while earning a consistent role may prove challenging, his length and defensive ability may make the forward an intriguing option for teams looking to bolster frontcourt depth.

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