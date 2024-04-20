Isaac will start at center in Saturday's Game 1 matchup with the Cavaliers.

The Magic will start the season the same way the ended it, as Isaac has replaced Wendell Carter in the starting lineup. The latter was nursing back pain towards the end of the regular season, so it remains unclear if this is simply injury related or a decision on Orlando's part to keep Isaac in the starting lineup going forward. The 26-year-old averaged 6.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.5 blocks across 17.0 minutes in two starts this season.