Isaac is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against Milwaukee.
Isaac will run with the first five, while Wendell Carter (back) is medically cleared but likely fighting through nagging back pain. Isaac is flanked by Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner in Orlando's frontcourt Sunday.
More News
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Not listed on injury report•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Good to go against Houston•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: X-rays on back negative•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Won't return Sunday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Good to go against Chicago•