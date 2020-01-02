Birch managed seven points (3-3 FG, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 122-101 win over the Wizards.

Birch was perfect from the field and saw 11 minutes more than Mo Bamba, who typically holds down the fort as Nikola Vucevic's primary backup at center. Washington regularly employed lineups with two big men, thus allowing Birch and other Magic big men to see the court amid the absences of Aaron Gordon (Achilles) and Jonathan Isaac (knee), with the latter leaving just minutes into the game. If Gordon and Isaac remain sidelined for Friday's matchup versus the Heat, Birch could once again receive decent minutes.