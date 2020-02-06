Magic's Khem Birch: Plays minor role in return
Birch (back) logged eight minutes off the bench in Wednesday's 116-100 loss to the Celtics, finishing with zero points and one rebound.
Though Birch was cleared to play after missing the Magic's previous contest, he didn't fill his usual role as the starting power forward and went unused for the entire first half before checking into the contest late in the third quarter. Orlando may have just been acting cautiously with Birch coming off the injury, but assuming he escaped Wednesday's game without any setbacks, he should be available again Thursday versus the Knicks.
