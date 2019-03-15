Birch finished Thursday's game against the Cavaliers with 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, an assist and two steals over 18 minutes.

Birch notched his first double-double of the season and scored a season-high 13 points in a blowout victory in favor of the Magic. While he did see a notable uptick in minutes and production, this was likely caused by Orlando's large lead in the fourth quarter. Birch is averaging a mere 4.0 points and 3.5 rebounds through 37 games this season.