Carter-Williams (ankle) is out for Wednesday's contest against the Celtics.
It's not clear if Carter-Williams could return this season. He's been out since April 16 with a sprained left ankle. In his absence, Cole Anthony, Chasson Randle and R.J. Hampton should continue occupying the Magic's point guard minutes.
