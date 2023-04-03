Carter-Williams closed Sunday's 128-102 win over Detroit with one point (1-2 FT) over two minutes.
Carter-Williams appeared in his first game of the season Sunday, logging two minutes in garbage time. At this point, there is no reason for him to even be on the roster, let alone receive actual playing time. There is no need to pay any attention to this news.
