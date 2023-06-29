Carter-Williams' $3.05 million team option for the 2023-24 season was declined by the Magic on Thursday.

Carter-Williams missed the start of the 2022-23 season due to an ankle injury and was waived by the Magic in early February. While he rejoined the team later in the month, he didn't play much of a role for the team following his return, so it's unsurprising to see him become a free agent. It's unclear what kind of interest he may draw ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.