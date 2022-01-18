Carter-Williams (ankle) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the 76ers and is without a timeline to return to the court.

The Magic have provided few updates regarding where Carter-Williams stands in his recovery from the surgery he underwent in late August to remove a bone fragment and address ligament damage in his left ankle. Markelle Fultz (knee) appears further along in his recovery from a long-term injury than both Carter-Williams and E'Twaun Moore (knee), so neither of the latter two players may have spots in head coach Jamahl Mosley's rotation once they are ultimately cleared.