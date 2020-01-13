Carter-Williams (shoulder) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Sacramento.

Carter-Williams will be held out for an 11th consecutive contest as he continues to battle through a left shoulder sprain. Though he continues to be marked as questionable entering most games, coach Steve Clifford stated last week that Carter-Williams was "not even close" to a return. It's unclear if the veteran guard's status will change at all for Wednesday's game against the Lakers.