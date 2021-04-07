Carter-Williams (illness) will start Wednesday's game against the Wizards.
After a three-game absence, Carter-Williams will remain in the starting lineup despite Cole Anthony (ribs) also being available to make his return. It's possible Anthony takes the starting job sooner than later.
More News
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Cleared to play•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Questionable vs. Wizards•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Able to practice•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Out Saturday•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Questionable Saturday•