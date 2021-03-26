Carter-Williams won't start Friday against the Trail Blazers due to a stomach illness.
Carter-Williams was a late scratch from Friday's lineup, and it's not clear whether he'll be able to take the court against Portland. Chasson Randle will start in his place, while Karim Mane could also see increased run if Carter-Williams is held out.
