Magic's Mo Bamba: Blocks three shots Wednesday
Bamba accumulated three points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three blocks and two assists across 16 minutes in a 113-97 loss to the Raptors on Wednesday.
The Magic are still monitoring Bamba's workload carefully after lower-leg injuries plagued him during his rookie campaign, but the 16 minutes he logged Wednesday were his most of the season. Bamba should benefit from a modest increase in playing time for the foreseeable future, as the Magic lost starting center Nikola Vucevic to a sprained right ankle, which is expected to sideline him through mid-to-late December. Khem Birch opened the second half with the starters and should get the first crack at filling most of Vucevic's minutes, however.
