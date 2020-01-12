Magic's Mo Bamba: Blocks two shots Friday
Bamba recorded zero points (0-1 FT), four rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 15 minutes during Friday's 98-94 loss to the Suns.
Bamba's role in Orlando's rotation has been relatively minimal all season, even when Nikola Vucevic missed time. That hasn't stopped him from racking up swats, however, as he's 20th in the league with 46 total blocks despite seeing only 15.4 minutes per game. Bamba has six efforts this season with at least two blocks in 15 or fewer minutes, trailing only Daniel Gafford (7) for the most such performances this season.
