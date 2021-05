Bamba (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Sixers.

Bamba has battled the illness for the last several days, but he was able to play through it during Friday's loss to the Sixers, when he played 19 minutes off the bench and finished with 11 points and five boards. With Wendell Carter (eye) doubtful, Bamba would likely start at center if he's cleared to play Sunday.