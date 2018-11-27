Bamba went for 11 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block across 15 minutes in the Magic's 116-110 loss to the Warriors on Monday.

The rookie's minutes remain unsurprisingly limited while playing behind Nikola Vucevic, but he's managed to usually make good use of them. Such was certainly the case Monday, as Bamba produced his fourth double-digit scoring effort of the month while posting his best rebound haul since Nov. 11. Bamba has gotten a bit of a hot hand from distance lately as well, as he's now 5-for-7 from three-point range over his last four contests.