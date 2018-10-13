Bamba scored 15 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding nine rebounds and a block in 23 minutes off the bench during Friday's preseason loss to the Spurs.

The sixth overall pick in this year's draft didn't seem bothered by the minor wrist injury he was dealing with earlier in the week. With a few more days to heal up before the regular season tips off, Bamba should be 100 percent to begin his first NBA campaign as he prepares to fill a key role on Orlando's second unit behind Nikola Vucevic.