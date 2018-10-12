Ross (foot) participated in practice but his status for Friday's preseason game against the Spurs is still in question, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Ross has missed the last three preseason games due to the foot injury, and while a return to practice is encouraging, it's possible that the Magic lean towards a more cautious route with the veteran wing. Regardless of whether Ross is active or not Friday night, it looks like he is in line to be healthy for the start of the regular season on Wednesday in Miami.