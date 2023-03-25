Ross logged 30 points (11-16 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one assist over 27 minutes during Friday's 135-127 loss to the Kings.

Ross produced his season high with only 27 minutes on the floor, and it was the best outing with his new team by a wide margin. Although his production is a pleasant surprise, his success is destined to be short-lived. Kevin Durant's (hip) imminent return will drive Ross' production down significantly, so while he'll be a valuable piece in the second unit, you won't be able to take advantage of his upside for much longer.