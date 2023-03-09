Ross racked up 24 points (8-13 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 132-101 victory over Oklahoma City.

Ross did most of his damage in the second half, when he poured in 19 of his points including five triples. He ended the contest with his second-best point total of the season, and while it likely won't be anything he can be counted on to repeat on a regular basis, Ross could be in store for a regular 20-plus-minute role looking forward. Kevin Durant was scratched before the contest after spraining his ankle before pregame warmups, and the Suns reportedly fear the injury could be significant enough to sideline the star forward for the remainder of the season. If that's the case, the Suns would be forced to rely more heavily on Ross and other members of the supporting cast to pick up some of the slack on offense behind Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Chris Paul.