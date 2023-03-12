Ross finished Saturday's 128-119 loss to the Kings with 18 points (7-13 FG, 4-10 3Pt), two steals, one rebound and one assist in 23 minutes off the bench.

At least for the first two games of Kevin Durant's (ankle) absence, Ross has been one of the early winners. After totaling 30 minutes in total in his prior two appearances before Durant went down with the ankle injury in pregame warmups prior to Wednesday's win over the Thunder, Ross has eclipsed 20 minutes in both of his last two outings while averaging 21.0 points, 5.0 three-pointers, 2.0 steals, 1.5 assists and 1.5 rebounds. Ross looks as though he could profile as a solid three-category option for the duration of Durant's absence, though expect some regression with his offense since he shot 57.7 percent from the field and 50 percent from distance over the past two contests.