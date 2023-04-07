Ross ended Thursday's 119-115 win over the Nuggets with eight points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt) and three rebounds over 15 minutes.

Ross contributed in the scoring column for the first time in his past five games. Prior to Thursday, he had missed 11 straight field goals across the past four games. Outside of two strong performances, Ross has been relatively quiet since joining the Suns. At this point, he needs upwards of 25 minutes to have any chance at being relevant in fantasy, something that could happen in one of the two final games should the coaching staff decide to hold out the starters or other key rotation players for rest.