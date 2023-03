Ross (toe) has bee ruled out for Friday's game against the Bulls, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Ross will miss a second straight game due to a sore right toe. His next chance to suit up will come Sunday in Dallas. He averaged 10.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 21.7 minutes across his first three appearances for the Suns, but he's expected to have a reduced role when he's cleared for action now that Kevin Durant is healthy.