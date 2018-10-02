Ross (toe) scored 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT) while adding three steals, two rebounds and an assist in 15 minutes off the bench during Monday's preseason loss to the 76ers.

The 27-year-old was reported to be dealing with a toe injury coming into the game, but you wouldn't know it from his shooting acumen. Ross will be one of the Magic's primary reserves this season, mainly at the two behind Evan Fournier, and he'll be looking to get his shooting rate back up to its usual 43-44 percent after he fell below 40 percent for the first time in his career in 2017-18.