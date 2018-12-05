Ross accumulated 19 points (7-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 29 minutes Tuesday against the Heat.

Although Ross didn't contribute much outside of scoring, he did so efficiently, making 7-of-13 shots from the field. Ross, who struggled through an injury plagued season last year, is having a breakout year as bench scorer for the Magic, who are surprisingly slotted into the playoff picture. Although Ross doesn't give owners much besides threes and steals, he may be worth an add in deeper leagues as he's averaging 15.4 points over his past 10 games.