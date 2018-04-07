Ross (knee, lower leg) has been listed as probable for Sunday's matchup with the Raptors, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Ross has been sidelined since Nov. 29, but it looks like he will try to finish the season on a positive note. The Magic just have three games remaining, so the wing will unlikely be able to work his way into a heavier minutes. Expect final confirmation on his status closer to tip-off Sunday.