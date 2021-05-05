Ross (back) doesn't have a timetable for a return and may have played his last game this season, Roy Parry of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Ross hasn't played since April 16 due to back spasms, and there haven't been any updates regarding his progress. Coach Steve Clifford sounded pessimistic when asked about Ross' chances of returning, so fantasy managers should act as if Ross' season is over. Assuming that's the case, Ross will end 2020-21 with career highs in points per game (15.6) and assists per game (2.3).