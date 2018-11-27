Magic's Terrence Ross: Season-high scoring total in defeat
Ross racked up 28 points (9-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two assists, one rebound and two steals across 28 minutes in the Magic's 116-110 loss to the Warriors on Monday.
Ross' scoring total led the Magic bench and checked in second only to that of Nikola Vucevic's on the team for the night. The 27-year-old wing has seemingly taken the next step in his development during this seventh season, as he's now averaging career bests in points (14.1), assists (1.7), overall shooting percentage (46.1) and three-point shooting percentage (42.5). Ross is enjoying a prolific November while typically logging minutes in the low-to-mid-20s or higher, with the 12 double-digit scoring efforts he's managed over 14 games leading to an average of 15.2 points on 50.3 percent shooting, including 48.7 percent from three-point range.
