Magic's Terrence Ross: Suffers bruised sternum
Ross has been diagnosed with a bruised sternum after exiting Monday's preseason game against Detroit.
Ross was removed after taking a blow to the chest during the first half, and the team later revealed he suffered a bruised sternum. This is relatively good news, as the issue shouldn't keep Ross off the court for long. He'll be considered day-to-day moving forward.
