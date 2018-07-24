Markel Brown: Heads to Turkey
Brown has agreed to a one-year contract with Darussafaka in Turkey, Michael Scotto of The Athletic reports.
Brown, the 44th overall pick in the 2014 Draft out of Oklahoma State, played just four games for the Rockets last season. He spent most of the year in the G-League, where he played for both the Oklahoma City Blue and the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, averaging 16.9 points on 45.2 percent shooting. In signing only a one-year deal, it seems likely Brown will be heading overseas to refine his skills, and then attempt to return to the NBA.
