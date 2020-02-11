Brown finished with three points (1-4 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists over 17 minutes during Saturday's 131-120 G League win over the Stockton Kings.

After enjoying great success from deep during December and January, Brown's outstanding shooting efficiency has begun to fall off. Over his past five games, the 28-year-old has hit 30.2 percent of his field goals while shooting 24.3 percent from three-point range. Up until the recent five-game stretch, Brown had hit 43 of 87 attempts from deep. Given such a high and seemingly unsustainable rate, it appears some inevitable regression has finally hit Brown, though he still sits at 41.9 percent on the year from beyond the arc.