Brown registered 24 points (7-9 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 20 minutes during Friday's 120-97 G League win over Raptors 905.

Brown's performances from deep have proven to be massive difference-makers for the Blue, as they've won four of nine contests since his return from injury. Brown provided one of his best outings to date Friday, hitting seven of nine threes to lead the Blue to victory with a plus-14 net rating. He'll continue to let them fly from deep, as he leads the team with an unreal 54.0 three-point percentage.