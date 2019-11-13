Markel Brown: Sits with ankle injury
Brown was unavailable for Monday's tilt versus Agua Caliente due to a left ankle injury.
Brown missed the opener because of injury as well, leaving the club without some depth in the backcourt. It's unclear exactly how long he will be sidelined by the issue.
