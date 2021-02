Brown managed 15 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 FT), 17 rebounds and four blocks during Thursday's win over Salt Lake City.

Brown was a monster in the paint for the Blue during the season opener, as the center grabbed an astonishing number off the glass while also recording double figures offensively to mark a double-double. In 28 games played with the Blue last season, Brown averaged 11.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists.