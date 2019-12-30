Brown posted 18 points (6-11 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and two rebounds across 20 minutes during Sunday's 112-89 G League win over the Skyforce.

Since returning from an ankle injury that forced him to miss over a month to start the season, Brown has provided the Blue with another three-point shooter they've desperately needed. In four games since his return on Dec. 20, the 27-year-old has gone 11-for-20 from beyond the arc. He's only attempted two field goals inside the arc, hitting both. Brown's main objective on the floor is to shoot, as evidenced by the other areas of the stat sheet that largely remain bare. He's recorded just five rebounds and has yet to tally a single assist, rebound or steal.