Markel Brown: Provides lift with shooting
Brown posted 18 points (6-11 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and two rebounds across 20 minutes during Sunday's 112-89 G League win over the Skyforce.
Since returning from an ankle injury that forced him to miss over a month to start the season, Brown has provided the Blue with another three-point shooter they've desperately needed. In four games since his return on Dec. 20, the 27-year-old has gone 11-for-20 from beyond the arc. He's only attempted two field goals inside the arc, hitting both. Brown's main objective on the floor is to shoot, as evidenced by the other areas of the stat sheet that largely remain bare. He's recorded just five rebounds and has yet to tally a single assist, rebound or steal.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...